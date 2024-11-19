Mac Miller’s Lost Album Balloonerism Teaser Hints at Upcoming Release

Mac Miller fans got some incredible news this weekend – the rapper’s legendary “lost album” Balloonerism is finally getting an official release.

The announcement came during Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, where a stunning teaser trailer played before Alchemist & Friends took the stage.

It’s been over six years since we lost Mac, who passed away at just 26 years old in September 2018. But his impact on hip-hop remains as strong as ever.

Balloonerism has been something of a holy grail for Mac’s followers. He recorded it back in 2013 and 2014, but ended up shelving the project to focus on what would become his mixtape Faces.

“Nobody has handled this type of situation with more respect and grace than Mac’s family and estate,” one excited fan posted on social media. “A Balloonerism official release is literally gonna change my life.”

Some of the tracks have leaked over the years, including fan favorites like “5 Dollar Pony Rides” and “He Finally Sleeps.” But this will be the first time fans can hear the album as Mac intended it.

Producer E. Dan of ID Labs recently revealed that a few Balloonerism songs actually made their way onto Faces, which hit streaming platforms in 2021 after originally dropping independently in 2014.

This isn’t the only unreleased Mac Miller music in the vault. Legendary producer Madlib confirmed last March that he’s got a whole collaborative album with Mac called Maclib that’s been approved for release.

Since Mac’s passing, his team has been incredibly thoughtful about handling his legacy. They released Circles in 2020, a companion piece to his Grammy-nominated album Swimming that was completed by producer Jon Brion.

“Mac Miller’s estate really do care about the fans and his music. So happy,” wrote another fan after the announcement.

While no exact release date has been set, the teaser promises Balloonerism is coming “soon” – and for Mac’s devoted following, that can’t come soon enough.