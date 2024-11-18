Diddy Reveals Jennifer Lopez Romance Led to Therapy

Sean “Diddy” Combs revealed that his high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez drove him to seek therapy, according to a resurfaced Playboy Magazine interview that’s gaining new attention following his recent arrest.

The hip-hop mogul is currently behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, facing serious federal charges that could put him away for life.

“I’ve gone to therapy for relationships I’ve been in, for tragedies I’ve been through. I think therapy is good,” Diddy told Playboy in the candid interview from years ago.

He opened up about his mental health struggles at the time: “I’ve been called bipolar – I’m not; I just have very drastic mood swings. I went to therapy when B.I.G. died, but a lot of my therapy has been with love and relationships.”

The relationship between Diddy and J.Lo was one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples from 1999 to 2001.

Now, more than 20 years later, Lopez is keeping her distance from the mounting controversy. She’s reportedly dodged paparazzi questions about her ex-boyfriend multiple times and might be worried about being called to testify in his upcoming trial.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he’s looking at a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

It’s been a challenging year for Lopez too. She’s been dealing with her own headlines after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck in August. Ironically, she started dating Affleck shortly after her split from Diddy back in the day, before their recent rekindled romance led to their 2022 marriage.

Diddy’s trial is set to begin in May, while he remains in custody.