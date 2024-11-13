Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Brighten 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Day

Every once in a while, famous people do something really nice. This week, Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, did just that for a boy named Riley who’s fighting cancer.

Ryan Reynolds made a special video call to Riley.

In a clip shared on X (Twitter), Reynolds surprised 9-year-old Riley. Riley, a huge fan of Deadpool, had always wanted to meet the star as part of his Make-A-Wish request.

“Boo,” Reynolds greeted, making Riley laugh with joy. “Hello there, Riley. I’ve heard so much about you. Cool shirt!” he added, noticing Riley’s Deadpool and Wolverine tee.

Riley’s journey hasn’t been easy. He lost part of his leg to cancer. And just when they thought it was gone, it came back—spreading further than before.

“You’ve been through so much,” Reynolds acknowledged during their chat. “I can’t wait to meet you.”

Reynolds extended an invitation for Riley to join him at a Wrexham A.F.C. game, promising it would be unforgettable. “One of the best days of your life,” he assured.

During the call, Blake Lively popped in to say hi. “Hey sweetheart,” she said warmly. She then asked Riley which character he liked more: Deadpool or Wolverine? Reynolds cheekily whispered, “Deadpool.”

To young Ryan from Hartlepool, England, Reynolds isn’t just Deadpool; he’s a real-life hero now.