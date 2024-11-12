Glen Powell Jokes About Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Successor Rumors

Glen Powell, a really famous movie star, talked about some rumors. People are saying Tom Cruise wants him to be the new main guy in Mission: Impossible movies. A new trailer for the eighth movie just came out, and it looks like it might be Tom Cruise’s last time as Ethan Hunt.

The rumor started from an unreliable source, but it caught on quickly.

This buzz grew so much that even The Pat McAfee Show heard about it. They asked Glen Powell about it when he was on their show on Tuesday, November 12.

Powell, being his charming self, kind of dodged the question with humor. He joked that his “mom would never let him” do such a dangerous job, hinting at all the crazy stunts he’d have to do if he took over the role.



The idea that Powell might be Cruise’s chosen successor isn’t new; it’s been floating around for years. But remember when they tried this with Jeremy Renner? It didn’t quite work out for Mission: Impossible or Bourne—ouch indeed.

The upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. The cast includes familiar faces like Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, plus newcomers like Charles Parnell and Hannah Waddingham.

You can catch the official teaser trailer below.