Man Starts Business Confronting Bad Bosses at Workplaces

Calimar White is a funny guy who started something called OCDA. It’s like a business where he listens to people who are mad at their bosses. Then, he goes to their jobs and tells the bosses off! People love it, and his videos are super popular on Instagram and TikTok.

OCDA stands for Occupational Cares Diversity Affairs.

Calimar explained in an interview that folks visit his website to file complaints about their supervisors. Then, he shows up at their workplace and gives them a piece of his mind. This idea has been around for a bit, but now it’s really catching on online.

A tweet went viral saying there’s this dude who goes to offices and yells at bosses. That got me curious, so I checked him out. His most viewed video has 8 million hits—he’s gotta be funny right away when he arrives!

Calimar admits it’s hard to make these videos because he can’t redo them once they’re done. In one clip, he surprises everyone, leaving them speechless.

Is this groundbreaking news? Nah, not really. But it’s hilarious! Calimar’s turning employee complaints into comedy gold. You gotta admire his hustle. Go watch more of his stuff on TikTok or Instagram if you need a laugh!