Joker 2 Actor Calls It Worst Film Ever on Joe Rogan

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga acted in Joker: Folie à Deux. Some people think it wasn’t a good movie, including a comedian Tim Dillon.

Dillon played Arkham Guard #4 and said the film was terrible.

“It’s the worst film that has ever been made,” he told Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Not just bad—it’s the worst!

After the first Joker, people talked about how it sent the wrong message. Male rage! Nihilism! So, they thought maybe they’d try something different this time.

Tim Dillon shared how confused he and other background actors were during filming. They were dressed as security guards at Arkham Asylum, listening to the scenes unfold.

“We’d look at each other and say, ‘What the f— is this?’ And someone would reply, ‘This is going to bomb, man.’ It was baffling.”

At lunch, they’d wonder aloud, “What’s the plot? Is there even a plot?” Someone guessed it might be a love story in prison.

Dillon wasn’t done ranting.

“It has no plot,” he continued. “Not even hate watchable. That’s how terrible it is.”

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney might know how that feels too.

Last month, after the Venice International Film Festival premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, fans speculated about a conversation between Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga where Phoenix allegedly told Gaga, “It’s horrible.”

Whether that’s true or not isn’t clear yet, but one thing’s for sure: Tim Dillon really hates the movie.