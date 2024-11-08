Controversial Star Wars Character Rumored for Key Role in New Trilogy

Lucasfilm, part of Disney, makes Star Wars movies. They shared some big news after the 2024 Presidential Election results. It’s about new Star Wars films.

Simon Kinberg is set to direct a new trilogy.

Now, Kinberg is a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to filmmaking. He’s written hits like “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and produced blockbusters like “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” But when it comes to directing? Not so much. His movies “Dark Phoenix” and “The 355” didn’t exactly impress audiences or critics.

Rumor has it that this new trilogy might continue the Skywalker Saga with episodes 10, 11, and 12. And guess what? Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey, could be back in action, taking on a wise mentor role similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Daisy Ridley’s Rey will reportedly be “positioned as the Obi-Wan” of the upcoming ‘STAR WARS’ trilogy. (Via: @TheInSneider) pic.twitter.com/NrVN8FkobR — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) November 8, 2024

Rey is quite the polarizing figure among fans. Some label her a “Mary Sue,” while others object to having a female lead at all. It’s a hot topic! At the Star Wars Celebration in 2023, there was buzz about Ridley starring in a solo film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This movie would explore Rey’s journey 15 years after “The Rise of Skywalker.” But like many Lucasfilm projects lately, its fate remains unclear.