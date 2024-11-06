Zach Bryan Diss Track by Dave Portnoy Packs Unexpected Punch

There’s a lot of talk about Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry. It’s all because of a new song called ‘Smallest Man’ by Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards from the ‘BFFS Pod.’ They made it to tease Zach, who people say might be only 5’7″.

It’s got a catchy beat.

Dave Portnoy’s track is surprisingly good. Even though it’s just for fun, they spent quite a bit on it, filming in Miami. The video looks great! And guess what? It’s already nearing a million views. Just like Taylor Swift’s surprise releases.

Smallest Man, the Zach Bryan diss track New episode of BFFs dropping Thursday at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/nvSTiO1gSN — BFFs (@BFFsPod) November 6, 2024

Let’s give credit where it’s due. The lyrics are sharp, especially this part: “This ain’t a subtweet, I ain’t coming subliminal. You’re great at being country without the second syllable.” It’s amusing to imagine these guys crafting such lines in their office.

And then there’s this line: “Imma kick your d— in to give you an adult circumcision.” It’s so silly that you can’t help but chuckle. Seriously! Plus, the beat is solid. They’re standing up for their friend Brianna in style.

“Never seen someone so scared of what other people say.” That’s gonna stick with Zach Bryan for sure!

Recently, Portnoy shared his thoughts on Zach Bryan, saying he never liked him much. He even called him a fraud and mentioned he never felt comfortable around him. Clearly, no love lost there!