Diddy Made Women Watch Jennifer Lopez Videos at Parties Report

Rachel Kennedy, who used to be a Playboy model, talked about a party she went to. It was thrown by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. She said he made her and her friends watch a Jennifer Lopez music video.

She shared this story on a podcast recently.

So, here’s what happened. Kennedy met Diddy at a club in Japan called Seventh Heaven. After that, she got invited to his room for a party. But guess what? It was just him there.

Things took a turn. Kennedy and her friend ended up performing oral on Diddy willingly. But then, it got weird. One of Diddy’s security guards barged in, and things got tense—angry and violent even.

During all this chaos, Diddy played one of Lopez’s music videos. Kennedy thought it was strange and creepy.

“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez’s] video,” Kennedy mentioned on the podcast The Trial of Diddy hosted by Daily Mail. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful.”

Diddy and Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001. Rumor has it, she was pretty scared of being linked to him because of his criminal charges.

Right now, Diddy’s in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is coming up in May.

On September 16, Homeland Security agents arrested him in New York City. He’s facing serious charges like racketeering, sex trafficking, and more. If convicted, he could be looking at 15 years to life in prison.