Grand Jury Witness Alleges Diddy in Videos with A-List Celebrities

Courtney Burgess has some important stuff. He says he has 11 flash drives with videos from Diddy’s parties. And guess what? Eight famous people are in those videos!

He told all this to a grand jury in New York.

Burgess got these flash drives from Kim Porter, who was Diddy’s ex-girlfriend. She gave them to him before she passed away in 2018. That’s a lot of trust, huh?

Now, here’s the kicker! Among those eight celebrities, six are guys and two are gals. And they all seemed like they were under some kind of influence. Weird, right?

Some of them might’ve been minors too. Yikes! Burgess called them “victims.”

Oh, and there’s more! Burgess also has Kim Porter’s diary, the unedited one. It was supposed to be a memoir but got pulled off Amazon because Diddy’s kids weren’t happy about it.

Burgess and his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, chatted on Banfield. But Ashleigh Banfield said they won’t name those celebrities. Famous or not, they’re keeping it hush-hush.

Mitchell told the New York Post that one guy in the video is even more famous than Diddy himself!

“I can verify that it exists,” she said. “It’s real, and you can clearly see who’s in it.”

Meanwhile, Rachel Kennedy, a former Playboy model, shared something odd about Diddy. She claims he made her watch a Jennifer Lopez music video over and over at one of his parties.

“It felt creepy,” Kennedy mentioned on The Trial of Diddy podcast. “Very disrespectful,” she added.