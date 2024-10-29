TikTok Star Hospitalized Rebuilding Atlantis

A woman called Visionary Empress tried to rebuild the Lost City of Atlantis. She did this on someone’s big land in West Texas. Atlantis is a made-up island, and West Texas is not an island or a paradise. So, it was kind of a funny start!

Her first TikTok video about this wild idea came out on October 20. She told her followers she’d live in a tent in the desert.

Days two and three weren’t much different. She talked about doing something called “conscious language upgrades” for work. Whatever that means.

On October 23, she and a friend met their neighbor Mike. He suggested they get a pet lion. Not the best advice, if you ask us.

Things got messy after that. On October 26, she shared a video from a hospital bed, saying she ended up in the ER.



Apparently, the day before, she went to her sister’s house for a birthday party and caught norovirus there. That virus made her dehydration worse since she was living in the desert.

She explained, “(I) became so severely dehydrated that I just can’t keep any liquid down and I’m so, so thirsty,” while lying in the hospital bed.

Turns out, Atlantis doesn’t have hospitals or clean water. Who would’ve thought?

She left the hospital eventually but didn’t head back to her desert project.

In her latest update from Dallas, she mentioned attending family events and planned to return to Rebuilding Atlantis on November 3.

Is she really living at Rebuilding Atlantis? Hard to say. Hopefully, she’ll bring some water next time!