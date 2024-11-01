Dictionary Names ‘Brat’ 2024 Word of the Year

The Collins Dictionary has been around for a long time—since 1824! This year, they picked “Brat” as their Word of the Year for 2024. Charli XCX talked about “Brat Summer,” and it became a big deal. They say “brat” means being confident and a bit wild.

Explaining this to Grandma at Thanksgiving? Good luck!

Collins Dictionary wrote nearly 700 words to tell us why “brat” is such a hit now. It all started with Charli XCX’s album named “Brat.” Then she said, “Kamala is Brat,” which made everyone scratch their heads and rush to Google.

In their announcement, Collins said, “Brat is different things to different people.” That’s why so many folks are puzzled by what “brat” even means. They added that it’s a mindset for those feeling low—embracing confidence through rebellion.

Feeling unsure? Try thinking like a brat. It’s more than just an album name; it captures today’s vibe. A mix of self-love and defiance, perfect for 2024’s blend of carefree fun and stress.

Other words almost got the top spot too: ‘delulu,’ ‘brainrot,’ ‘romantasy,’ ‘rawdogging,’ ‘looksmaxxing,’ and ‘anti-tourism.’ If you don’t know them, no worries. You’re not alone!

Curious, I asked AI friends like ChatGPT and Google what “brat” means. ChatGPT missed the mark, saying it’s just a spoiled kid. Google gave a similar answer but mentioned Charli XCX.

Meta’s AI did better, listing different meanings like sausage or an affectionate term in some areas. When I asked specifically about Charli XCX’s version, Meta nailed it: empowerment and bold style.

Does this matter? Not really! But hey, now you can chat about it during holiday dinners.

Remember 2018’s Word of the Year, “Milkshake Duck”? Still popular today. Will “brat” last that long? Probably not.