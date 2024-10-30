Tesla in Self-Driving Mode Hits Deer Without Braking

A Tesla Model 3 driver shared a video of his car hitting a deer. The car didn’t slow down or try to avoid the animal.

It wasn’t like the deer jumped out suddenly.

The deer was just standing in the road. The Tesla either didn’t notice or ignored it completely.

No warning, no reaction. Just drove right through it.

“Hit the deer with my Tesla,” Paul S. wrote on X (Twitter) along with a photo of his damaged car. “FSD didn’t stop, even after hitting the deer at full speed. Huge surprise after getting a dozen of false stops every day!”

He also posted dashcam footage showing how badly the Tesla performed in avoiding the deer.

Video is cut right before sensitive things appear on screen. Safe to watch. pic.twitter.com/FaXD6Gr68S — Paul S (@TheSeekerOf42) October 28, 2024

Dan O’Dowd, a tech entrepreneur, has been trying to get Tesla’s FSD off the roads for years. He claims his company writes software that can’t fail or be hacked.

In 2022, he said Tesla’s FSD “drives like a drunken, suicidal 13-year-old.”

After seeing Paul’s video, O’Dowd commented, “To all those who say our tests are fake and that @Tesla Full Self-Driving won’t run over a small child, here is FSD running over and killing a deer.”

“The deer is the same size as a small child. FSD didn’t brake and didn’t stop after the collision. Hit and run.”

Oh, and to make matters worse, Paul S. mentioned he’s having trouble with Tesla service now. Can’t even get an estimate for insurance until January.