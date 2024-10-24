Spirit Airlines Passengers Panic Over Mid-Flight ‘Super Rat’

Once upon a time, on a Spirit Airlines flight, something strange happened. A rat, not just any rat, but a “super rat,” showed up and started running around!

Can you imagine the chaos?

This unexpected visitor was seen scurrying about during a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles. Passengers were both amused and worried as the little critter made its way through the overhead bins.

“It’s a super rat,” someone exclaimed while capturing the moment on video. The clip quickly went viral, racking up over two million views. People couldn’t stop talking about it.

Nobody’s sure exactly which flight had this furry stowaway. AviationA2Z speculated it might be Flight NK420, NK363, or NK3709. Most think it was an Airbus A320 plane.

Flight NK420 uses Airbus A321, while NK363 has an A320-200, and NK3709 flies with an A320neo. So, if it’s an A320, maybe it was NK363 or NK3709?

The internet had a field day with this story. Comments poured in, with many referencing the movie Snakes on a Plane. One witty user said, “He probably been all over the world.”

Another joked, “Ratotuille switched careers I see.” The humor didn’t stop there. “That’s the Spirit Airlines mascot,” quipped one viewer.

Yet another chimed in with, “You’re flying Chuck E Cheese Airlines.” But not all comments were light-hearted; some warned of the dangers mice pose by chewing wires.

Spirit Airlines acknowledged the incident to TMZ and assured they are taking steps to address it. But for those familiar with Spirit, rats might just be another quirky detail in their flying experience.