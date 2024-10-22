Jelly Roll Leaves and Returns to X, Calls It Most Toxic App

Country music star Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, said he’s quitting the social media app X. He called it the “most toxic negative app to exist ever.” But guess what? His account was active again before 9 am the next day.

Curious, right?

In his defense, the post that appeared at 8:57 AM was just about his ‘The Beautifully Broken Tour’ in Nashville on November 26th. It included a link for tickets and concert details. Sounds like a pre-scheduled promo, not something he’d type himself.

The decision to leave X came after he shared several posts related to the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. One of those posts featured a picture with Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Black, and others.

This is crazy pic.twitter.com/XxhqkuSglM — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 20, 2024

Minutes after sharing that photo, with everyone buzzing about Jack Black in the comments, Jelly Roll announced his exit. He wrote:

“This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean s— to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol”

It’s intriguing that someone who’s spent time behind bars finds X too much to handle. Life’s full of surprises, huh?

Meanwhile, here’s a clip of him singing “Mama, I’m Coming Home” at the ceremony:

@JellyRoll615 sings a soulful rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” to honor 2024 Inductee @OzzyOsbourne during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on @DisneyPlus. #RockHall2024 pic.twitter.com/x1ZdtVPYdf — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) October 20, 2024

Why do we even waste time there when half of what we see is junk? I’ve been diving into Threads more often lately. Catch me there @cassanderson and BroBible at @BroBible too. It’s way better at showing stuff I actually care about—like fishing and Phish experiences.

X seems to push what they want us to see rather than what we’d like based on engagement metrics…