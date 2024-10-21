Jennifer Lopez Upset Over Ben Affleck’s Post-Divorce Self-Care

Ben Affleck is going through a big change after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez. He’s taking better care of himself now, and it’s making J. Lo feel upset. They were married last year but decided to split up this August.

Affleck’s new routine? It’s all about self-care. He’s doing things like dying his hair, getting manicures, and even visiting a dermatologist. An insider told InTouch Weekly that he’s really focusing on looking his best.

His diet’s cleaner too, cutting out junk food. You’d think he’d have done this before, right? J. Lo’s not happy because these are the changes she wanted when they were together.

It’s like a message to her that she wasn’t worth it then, but now he wants to impress others. Imagine seeing someone who used to be a “slob” suddenly turn things around just for other people.

Meanwhile, J. Lo might be moving on as well. Word is she’s reconnecting with Drake after her divorce filing in August. They had a thing back in 2016 and 2017 before she got engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Interestingly, Lopez’s next film, “Unstoppable,” was produced by Affleck’s company. Awkward much? Life’s funny like that sometimes; you never know how paths will cross again.