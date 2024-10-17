Kristin Cavallari Claims Kanye West and Britney Spears Are Clones

Kristin Cavallari recently shared a surprising idea. She thinks Kanye West and Britney Spears might be clones!

On her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, the former Laguna Beach star dropped this bombshell.

“I’m the biggest conspiracy theorist on the planet,” Cavallari confessed. She believes in clones—and not just any clones. Kanye’s a clone, she claims.

Remember when Kanye was super chatty? The cabal didn’t like that, she says. He warned us: if he came back looking different, it wasn’t him.

Then poof! He vanished. When he returned, he seemed like a whole new person. Compare his old pics to now—something’s off.

Her co-host Justin Anderson chimed in, asking about Britney Spears. “That’s not Britney,” Cavallari insisted. Check the photos if you don’t believe her.

And how do they keep such secrets? Simple: whistleblowers get silenced. “You literally will get killed,” she stated, citing Anthony Bourdain as an example.

This isn’t a new conspiracy theory, though. Celebrities like Kanye and Britney have faced clone rumors before.

Even Damar Hamlin from the Buffalo Bills was called a clone after his comeback last year.

Avril Lavigne? People say she’s been replaced for ages. Donald Trump and Taylor Swift have heard similar claims.

And Kanye? He’s accused Elon Musk of being a clone too! Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?