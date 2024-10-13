NASA Professor Predicts Imminent Alien Life Discovery Announcement

Professor Simon Holland, who works with NASA, says we’re close to finding aliens. Wow, right? He thinks we’ll hear about it soon.

Holland told the Mirror, “We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don’t know about it.” Imagine that!

He got this info from folks at Mark Zuckerberg’s Breakthrough Listen project. Apparently, they’ve spotted something big. Using the Parkes telescope in Australia, they’ve detected evidence of alien life. It’s like finding a needle in a cosmic haystack!

But wait, there’s more. The Chinese might beat them to it with their FAST telescope—the biggest since Arecibo. It’s a space race like never before!

There’s a signal called BLC-1, and it’s not like anything we’ve seen before. Holland describes it as a “single point source,” different from the usual noise we pick up from space.

The announcement could happen around the U.S. election time. Talk about timing! Holland is also unraveling an old UFO mystery known as the “Calvine Incident” from 1990.

Two men took a photo on August 4, 1990, that became famous as the “Calvine Photograph.” Many believe it’s real, not fake. The Ministry of Defense said no known Harriers were flying that day, which is quite the clue.

Holland discovered BAE Systems might’ve been testing advanced tech with their Harriers. They possibly worked on stealth materials for the USAF at Marconi Advanced Materials.

In September, Andrew Robinson suggested another theory. And that’s where things stand now!