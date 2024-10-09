Fat Bear Week Winner Triumphs Over Rival

Fat Bear Week is a fun event where people watch bears get really big before they sleep for winter. These bears live in Katmai National Park, Alaska, and eat lots of salmon to get ready.

This year, though, something sad happened.

In 2024, Fat Bear Week turned 11 years old! It’s a time when everyone looks forward to seeing which bear will be the biggest. Bears come to Brooks River every year to eat as much as they can. They need all that food to survive the cold months ahead.

The competition started back in 2014. It was meant to help people learn about bears and how important it is to protect them. And guess what? It became super popular online! People love watching these furry giants on cameras set up at the river.

But nature can be harsh. Sometimes, bears fight each other. This summer, something terrible happened. A bear named Chunk killed a cub belonging to Grazer, last year’s champion. The cub fell over a waterfall before the attack, making it even more tragic.

Fast forward to the 2024 finals: Grazer and Chunk faced off in an epic battle! Both had beaten many other bears to reach this point. It was like a real-life drama unfolding right before our eyes.

In the end, Grazer won again! She got over 40,000 more votes than Chunk. But it was a win with mixed feelings because of what happened earlier.

Grazer probably doesn’t know she won or even cares about the contest. Bears don’t understand human things like that. Still, it’s nice to see her triumph after such a tough year.