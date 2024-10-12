Federal Agents Seize $3.2M Meth in Tractor-Trailer Frame

Once upon a time in California, some officers found a big stash of meth. It was hidden in a truck’s floor.

The officers had their suspicions.

So, here’s the scoop: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at Otay Mesa caught this huge drug load. They found about 2,686 pounds of meth! That’s like, way too much candy for Halloween, but not the fun kind.

This all happened when they checked out an empty tractor-trailer. The driver was a 40-year-old guy trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.

He had a valid border crossing card. But something seemed off, so they sent him for a second look.

During this extra inspection, they used fancy tech to peek inside the truck without tearing it apart. And guess what? They spotted weird stuff in the floor frame.

Enter the K-9 unit! These dogs sniffed out the drugs like pros.

With heavy equipment, CBP agents dug deeper and found 265 packages of meth. Street value? A whopping $3.22 million!

Tests confirmed it was indeed methamphetamine. The driver? Handed over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“I’m super proud of our team,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director at Otay Mesa. “They work hard to keep us safe from bad stuff.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Smugglers will try anything to sneak drugs into America. Seriously, anything!

.@CBP officers at the #SYSPOE cont. to work diligently to prevent dangerous drugs from entering our country! Earlier today, officers discovered 4 pkgs. of blue fentanyl pills concealed in the oil pan of the vehicle. Fentanyl poses a serious threat to our communities! #OpApolloX pic.twitter.com/Corkdir6jK — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) October 10, 2024

🚨DeFLATed attempt!

Yesterday, #SYSPOE @CBP officers intercepted a drug smuggling attempt, discovering 22 lbs. of blue fentanyl pills & 34 lbs. of meth concealed within the vehicle's spare tire. Our team works tirelessly to stop narcotics from rolling through our borders! #CBP pic.twitter.com/ltefmLCXxo — Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki (@DFOSanDiegoCA) October 9, 2024

And it’s not just California seeing this action. Over in New York, at the Port of Buffalo, there’s been quite the hullabaloo with chocolate shipments.

Turns out, these chocolates were hiding psilocybin—a controlled substance! Who knew chocolate could be so sneaky?

A total of 15 seizures happened there recently, with more than 20 pounds intercepted over 30 days.

The street value? Estimated at $165,000!