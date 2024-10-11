Georgia Police Discover Massive Drug Stash Post-Hurricane Helene Cleanup

Hurricane Helene hit the southern United States hard at the end of September. Many people were affected, and it even led to a surprising discovery in Georgia.

Drugs found in the aftermath!

Helene made landfall in Florida, leaving a trail of destruction as it moved north. The storm caused more than 2,225 deaths and over $50 billion in damage. Communities are still trying to recover from this devastation.

In Georgia, rural areas faced severe flooding and strong winds. The town of Davisboro is struggling with power outages and other storm-related issues.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is helping with recovery efforts. During their work in Davisboro, deputies stumbled upon a large stash of illegal drugs near a highway by a prison.

The sheriff’s department shared a humorous post on Facebook. They invited whoever lost the drugs to come claim them, along with photos showing bags of vacuum-sealed marijuana, THC vape cartridges, edibles, cough syrup, and pills.

Nobody knows if the drugs were hidden before or after Helene struck. But it’s likely that whoever owned them isn’t happy about their online fame.