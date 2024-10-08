Spirit Halloween Enters Christmas Market with New Spirit Christmas Stores

Every year, empty shops in town turn into Spirit Halloween stores for a couple of months. It’s like magic!

This year, though, there’s a twist.

Spirit Halloween plans to change some stores into Spirit Christmas after the spooky season ends. Imagine walking in and finding all sorts of Christmas goodies!

“Discover thousands of stocking stuffers, holiday apparel, fun gifts, unique décor, plus all the special trimmings for creating an unforgettable Christmas,” says their official webpage.

The main store opens on Oct. 18. Others? They’ll pop up in November, right after Halloween wraps up.

“Our goal is to create a festive retail experience that captures the spirit of the season, much like we do for Halloween,” a spokesperson told CNN.

These Spirit Christmas stores will be packed with holiday-themed items—gifts, decorations, inflatables, you name it. And yes, there’s gonna be a gingerbread village! Plus, you can snap a pic with Santa himself.

Spirit Halloween makes a ton of money during its open months.

Honestly, Spirit Halloween has always been puzzling to me. I mean, I used to think it was called “Spirit of Halloween.” And how do they make it work? They’re open for just two months selling seasonal stuff!

But hey, Halloween is huge business. Back in 2018, Vox reported that “Halloween spending is expected to reach $9 billion in 2018, with the average person participating in Halloween festivities spending an estimated $86.79,” according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

Now they’re branching out. It might seem risky at first glance, but folks are excited!

Why on earth did it take so long for this brilliant idea to blossom? Lol https://t.co/GkJ2Ed41yf — jr (@jamesearl23) October 8, 2024

Who knows? Maybe someday we’ll see Spirit Valentine’s Day or even Spirit St. Patrick’s Day! The future’s full of surprises.