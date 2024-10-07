Diddy’s Mom Defends Him, Criticizes ‘Public Lynching’ in Open Letter

Diddy’s mom, Janice Combs, wrote a letter. She said people are being mean to her son and that he’s not a bad guy.

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has been accused of some serious stuff. Over 130 people have made claims against him. Out of those, at least 120 joined a lawsuit. Shockingly, some of them say they were underage when things happened. Despite all this, Janice Combs stands by her son. She insists he’s innocent in an open letter.

“I come to you today as a mother devastated by the allegations,” she wrote. “It’s heartbreaking to see my son judged for lies.”

She feels like it’s a public attack on her son before he could defend himself. “Every human deserves their day in court,” she added.

Janice admits her son isn’t perfect. He’s made mistakes, just like everyone else.

“There were times he wasn’t truthful,” she confessed. Especially about past incidents with an ex-girlfriend.

The truth can be scary, she explained. Sometimes it gets tangled with lies. That’s why his legal team chose to settle rather than fight in court. They feared it would look like admitting guilt.

But there’s video evidence against Diddy in some cases. It complicates things further.

“None of us are immune to fear or mistakes,” Janice continued. Not being honest doesn’t mean he’s guilty of everything accused.

People can be wrongly convicted because of past actions or societal biases. History shows this can happen.

If even half the claims are true, the situation is grim. A hotline received 12,000 calls in one day.

Janice is pained by the jokes and judgment against her son. It’s hard watching the world turn so quickly.

She believes some accusations are for financial gain, not justice. This hurts true victims seeking justice.

Now the government is using these accusations against him too. It’s been unbearable for their family. She asks everyone to hold judgment until hearing his side. Remember, not everyone deserves lifelong judgment for mistakes.

“My son isn’t the monster they’ve painted him to be,” she concluded. She hopes to see him vindicated someday.

Good luck with that.