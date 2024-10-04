Ex-Pussycat Doll Reiterates Girl Group Was a ‘Prostitution Ring’

Kaya Jones used to be in the Pussycat Dolls. She says it was more than just a music group. It was like a cover for something bad.

She claims they were “passed around” to important people in music.

Back in 2017, she talked about this. But now, with more stories about Sean Combs (or Diddy), she’s speaking up again. She even shared her old post again.

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group,” Kaya tweeted years ago. “I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $.”

This week, she wrote on X, “I’ve been telling you all for years. Every post I’ve seen about Diddy just makes me upset. Are you listening now?

“There’s always bad people and good people in every business. There’s still many good people. I myself am actively trying to change our industry. I can’t wait to share what I am launching to help artists in my business stay safe and away from predators. I want change and I’m one of many who are showing that it is possible.

“50 Cent talking about Diddy, I guess he gets heard. Kaya Jones talking about young women and the way we are treated fell on deaf ears. I hope you all are listening now.

“And for all of my fam! You have supported me and listened and I’m forever grateful and thankful for you. I’d be nothing without you fam. You give me hope for a greater future in music.”

I’ve been telling you all for years. Every post I’ve seen about Diddy just makes me upset. Are you listening now? Theres always bad people and good people in every business. There’s still many good people. I myself am actively trying to change our industry. I can’t wait to share… pic.twitter.com/e782vHa3v6 — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 2, 2024

Kaya Jones, like Aubrey O’Day from Danity Kane, also pointed a finger at Elon Musk on X after he asked about the entertainment industry’s secrets.

Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened. https://t.co/jjAN56p6nG — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) October 3, 2024

In 2017, Jones tweeted about the pressure to “be a team player,” implying sleeping with whoever was demanded.

The accusations against Diddy are intense. Some say he used videos from wild parties to control others.

One young singer said she was only 16 when invited to one of those parties by Diddy and had to run away.

Suge Knight and Gene Deal have their own tales about Combs’ past actions.

“This has been going on in the industry for a whole bunch of years, for decades,” said Knight. “And at the same time, nobody want this to be true.”