Vince McMahon Tried to Buy Explosive Mr. McMahon Docuseries from Netflix

Netflix just released a new show about Vince McMahon called “Mr. McMahon.” The former WWE boss isn’t happy about it.

Despite being part of the series, McMahon called it “misleading” and “deceptive.” He even tried to buy the documentary from Netflix to stop its release.

Puck News reported on McMahon’s attempt to purchase the docuseries.

“Vince and the WWE signed off on the doc back in 2019,” they said. Filmmaker Chris Smith was almost done by 2022, around the time McMahon had to step down due to some serious investigations.

These investigations were about alleged affairs and settlements. The scandal got included in the series. Also added was McMahon’s return and WWE’s sale to Endeavor, merging with UFC into TKO, making McMahon billions.

But Vince was jittery about the doc. After seeing early footage, he wanted to buy it back from Netflix, according to two sources.

He even asked Ari Emanuel, Endeavor’s C.E.O., for help. Ari owns UFC and now TKO, which came from merging with WWE. Both were worried about how Vince’s alter ego, ‘Mr. McMahon,’ was portrayed.

At 79, Vince is also under federal investigation for serious allegations like rape and sex trafficking involving WWE employees.

“Mr. McMahon,” now on Netflix, includes interviews with big WWE names like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.