TCU Football Fans Flaunt Wealth in Viral TikTok

TCU is a wealthy private college in the South. A lot of rich people go there and visit for game days.

Some of them love showing off their money!

Founded in 1873, Texas Christian University is a private research university with Protestant roots. It has around 13,000 students. The median family income is $187,300. Most students come from wealthy families and pay over $70,000 a year before financial aid.

Graduates earn about 13-17% more than peers. Some do even better.

Joe Bonham went to a Horned Frogs football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. He asked alumni and students about their “biggest financial flex.” Most were quick to brag.

The most outrageous answers include: monthly salary higher than most annual salaries, $500,000 donation to TCU athletics, Flo Rida performance at a 50th birthday party, beach house in Jamaica, dad owns 22 Ferraris, self-made “f— you” money, pool house as big as a normal house, massive engagement ring, and three yachts.

Not everyone boasted about extreme wealth. Some talked about being frugal or wanting to marry rich.

That won’t be an issue for many. Lots of Horned Frogs students, alumni, and fans are already quite wealthy!