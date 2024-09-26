Suge Knight Reveals More Incriminating Tapes

Suge Knight, who helped start Death Row Records, said some strong things about other rappers. He mentioned Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre.

Knight is currently in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

He spoke to Chris Cuomo over the phone about Sean Combs, also known as Diddy.

Knight believes Diddy learned bad behavior from others and then passed it on. “Diddy was taught from people before him and he did it to the younger people after him,” Knight claimed.

Interestingly, Diddy’s ex-bodyguard, Gene Deal, said something similar. “To keep it frank, he was doing to other people what was done to him… that’s a learned behavior.”

Knight didn’t stop there. He suggested that Diddy isn’t the only one with incriminating tapes of famous people. “He’s not the only one,” Knight said. “They got all the tapes… but this been going on for a long time.”

Cuomo probed further, asking about these mysterious tapes. “What tapes are you talking about? Who has them? And what kinds of things do you think they show?”

Knight’s response was vague yet telling. “You know what they show,” he replied.

He expressed disappointment in several well-known rappers for staying silent after Diddy’s arrest.

“I don’t care if it’s T.I., Rick Ross, Jay, Snoop, Game, or Dre,” he listed. “Nobody stepping up on the fact that, you know what’s going on.”

Knight stressed the need for a solution to this ongoing issue in the industry. “There’s got to be a solution… if we don’t fix it and do something about it, history will constantly repeat itself.”

He even compared Diddy’s situation to Jeffrey Epstein’s. Knight warned that Diddy could be in danger in prison due to what he knows or because someone might want to make a name for themselves.

It’s a tangled web of accusations and ominous warnings from a man behind bars.