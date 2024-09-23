Ashton Kutcher Discusses Diddy Parties After Arrest Video Resurfaces

Ashton Kutcher might have some explaining to do. A video of him on Hot Ones, where he awkwardly avoids questions about Diddy parties, resurfaced this week.

Kutcher was good friends with the now-disgraced billionaire rapper and producer.

Diddy was arrested and indicted earlier this week on several charges, including sex trafficking, kidnapping, and forced labor. Now, the former Punked and That 70s Show star is facing backlash as fans look back at his discussion about partying with Diddy.

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties

Ashton Kutcher Dodged Question About Diddy Parties

“Diddy party stories, they’re our favorite genre of anecdote,” host Sean Evans tells him.

A seemingly caught-off-guard Kutcher then responds, “Oh really? Wow, I’ve got a lot I can’t tell. So, um…I can’t tell that one either. I mean, like, I’m actually cycling through them … Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane.”

Kutcher never actually goes on to tell any of the stories from a party. Instead, he opts for a story about the two going for a run together and getting swarmed by paparazzi.

The refusal to tell any of the stories raised eyebrows on social media.

“Maybe it’s time we look into Ashton Kutcher’s human trafficking and child trafficking work considering he’s best buds with people like Diddy and Danny Masterson,” one fan wrote.

Masterson, of course, is a former That 70s Show co-star sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape.

“Anyone else feel it’s strange that someone with a sex trafficking charity is friends with not one but two sex traffickers,” another person asked.

The trends aren’t looking great for Kutcher.

“Ashton didn’t tell about Diddy and didn’t tell about Masterson. At some point you gotta speak up on your s—-y friends,” a third person wrote.

But that wasn’t all. There were hundreds of comments on the post questioning Kutcher’s character. And the evidence isn’t exactly in his favor.