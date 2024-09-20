Chester Bennington’s Mother Cried Over New Linkin Park Singer Emily Armstrong

Earlier this month, Linkin Park introduced Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer. She replaced Chester Bennington, who sadly passed away in 2017.

The reaction to Armstrong’s entry has been mixed.

Fans discovered that Armstrong had previously supported Danny Masterson, a convicted rapist from That 70’s Show. Addressing the backlash on Instagram, she admitted to misjudging him.

Chester Bennington’s son, Jamie, also voiced his disapproval. He criticized Mike Shinoda, Linkin Park’s co-founder, accusing him of erasing his father’s legacy.

Things have only gotten more complicated for Armstrong and the band. Chester’s mother, Susan Eubanks, expressed her feelings of betrayal in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Eubanks mentioned she cried after hearing Armstrong’s performance. “I feel betrayed,” she said. “They promised to inform me if they made any changes.”

She continued, “I feel like they’re trying very hard to erase the past.” Eubanks found it painful to hear Armstrong sing her son’s songs.

Adding to the tension, Eubanks recalled a conversation with Chester. He had worried about being replaced by a female lead singer.

“Mike [Shinoda] told Chester one time that he thought singing these songs would be better with a girl,” she explained. Chester was deeply hurt by this remark.

Linkin Park recently announced a new album titled From Zero. They also revealed plans for an international tour with stops in the U.S., Germany, England, South Korea, and Colombia.