Diddy Arrest Footage Released (Video)

Video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs getting arrested by federal agents in New York City is now available to watch.

54-year-old Diddy was arrested by Homeland Security on Tuesday, September 17.

The charges against him include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting people for prostitution. His criminal group is also accused of forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstructing justice.

Diddy has been accused of decades of abuse—verbally, emotionally, physically, and sexually. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

On Friday, a video surfaced showing Diddy being arrested in New York City. Federal officers approached and detained him.

“For decades, Sean Combs, the defendant, abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” says the indictment.

It further states that Combs used his business empire’s resources to create a criminal enterprise. This enterprise engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

A judge has denied Diddy bail. He’s currently held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center under suicide watch.