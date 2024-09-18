Time Traveler’s 2024 Dire Warnings Revealed

A TikToker says he’s a time traveler from the year 2671. He keeps warning us about events that’ll happen by the end of this year.

Despite having over 900,000 followers and almost 7 million likes, people still don’t believe him.

Back in November 2023, Eno Alaric, also known as @radianttimetraveller on TikTok, predicted that 2024 would be a terrible year for natural disasters.

He mentioned a 17-mile-wide tornado hitting Houston, Texas. Also, a massive 750-foot-tall tsunami smashing into California after a 9.8 magnitude earthquake.

Then in February 2024, he returned with more warnings. He stuck to his earlier claims: an F6 tornado in Houston and a mega-tsunami. But he added a twist: aliens landing on Earth and dragons discovered in the Rocky Mountains.

So far, none of these things have happened. Maybe he got the dates mixed up because of all that time traveling?

Regardless of his previous failed predictions, he’s back with ten more shocking events for 2024.

“Many of you still don’t believe I am a real time traveler so remember these five events to come in the final months of 2024,” one of his new videos starts.

On October 8, eight people will supposedly get superpowers from a solar energy blast.

November 17 brings new animals due to a meteor shower—one species smarter than humans.

A massive 9.9 magnitude earthquake called “Big Doug” is set to hit the San Andreas Fault on November 21. It will destroy several large cities.

This earthquake will cause a 1,200-foot-tall tsunami to hit San Francisco, making it uninhabitable until 2029.

On December 21, an ancient artifact named “Pandora’s Box” will be found in Egypt’s desert. Opening it will release mythical creatures and storms. (Previously, he said it would send people to other universes.)

?

In another video posted Thursday, Eno claims we’ll discover the first alien signal on September 23. These aliens will then try to conquer humanity.

On October 23, rare solar energy will let people see how they die. This vision lasts three months.

On November 12, an alien artifact with a mysterious disease will be found in Antarctica. The disease is highly contagious and incurable.

Then on November 17—a meteor shower… oh wait, he already mentioned that one. Guess he forgot.

Finally, on December 17, a new type of storm called an “electric tornado” will form. These tornadoes are huge—20 miles wide and travel at speeds between 600-800 mph.

For those doubting him, remember scientists simulated time travel using “quantum entanglement manipulation” last October. So never say never!