Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kiss Despite Her Recent Divorce Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be getting a divorce, but they sure don’t seem like it.

Page Six says they were seen kissing at brunch in Beverly Hills.

A source told the site, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”

Ben And Jennifer Are Still Going Through With Divorce

Despite this, People reports the divorce is still on track.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told the magazine on Sunday. “[Lopez is] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though.”

Divorce isn’t easy, but Jennifer wants to keep things amicable. “The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” added the source.

So, let’s recap. They’re divorcing yet still affectionate in public? And their kids are their main focus? I guess.