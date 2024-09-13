Living Nostradamus Claims 2024 Predictions Coming True

Other than The Simpsons, people usually can’t predict big world events accurately. But there’s one guy who can: “Living Nostradamus.”

His real name is Athos Salome.

Salome told Daily Star he doesn’t share his predictions for fame. He just wants people to see his visions come true.

He predicted the global pandemic, Elon Musk buying Twitter, and Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“I have noticed that, on several occasions, my predictions are appropriated by other individuals (not clairvoyants or paranormal experts) who present themselves as the originators of these ideas,” he said.

Salome has seven major world predictions for 2024. Four of them have already happened.

One prediction was about an asteroid full of rich materials. This would push China, Russia, and the U.S. into a new space race.

“In September of 2024, an asteroid unexpected by NASA, approximately one meter in diameter, disintegrated in the atmosphere over the Philippines, taking everyone by surprise,” he said.

“Although the event didn’t pose a threat, the growing attention to space objects reflects my prediction of a new era of space exploration and competition,” he added. This could lead to geopolitical rivalry.

Another prediction involved the Apple Vision Pro headset. He said it would let users visit different dimensions.

“This is not just a prediction but Is happening with the release of Hauntify,” he stated. Hauntify is a mixed-reality app that creates a paranormal experience.

He also foresaw destructive typhoons hitting Asia.

“In September of 2024 real events supported these expectations with typhoon Yagi,” he noted. It caused significant damage in Asia.

Salome believes World War 3 is imminent. He says it will be triggered by “some surprise event or a catastrophic cyber strike” in the South China Sea.

He also predicted “three days of darkness” for 2024, which he claims was the global cyber outage.

An asteroid hitting Earth in 2024? That hasn’t happened yet, sort of.

“On 28 July this year, I posted a video in my Instagram stories again about the asteroid,” he said. He predicted NASA would announce in September that an asteroid will collide with Earth by November.

“My predictions are not coincidences. They are grounded and come true.”

He may or may not be another Baba Vanga or a time traveler from the future. But Living Nostradamus Athos Salome is definitely confident.