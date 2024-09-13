Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty, Delivers Courthouse PSA

Justin Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his drunk driving case on Friday. Afterward, he spoke outside the courthouse about the dangers of drunk driving.

Timberlake was originally charged with driving while intoxicated on June 18th in Sag Harbor, New York. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired instead.

He has to pay a $500 fine and do community service.

Without delay, Timberlake started his community service by delivering a public service announcement about drunk driving. He spoke at a podium filled with microphones right outside the courthouse.

Justin Timberlake gives a public safety announcement after pleading guilty to impaired driving. Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York on June 18 after police said he ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol. pic.twitter.com/84RAYImNWE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 13, 2024

“Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake advised the gathered media. “There are so many alternatives. Call a friend, take an Uber, there are many travel apps. Still, take a taxi.”

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have,” he continued.

“And like I said, even one drink. Don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”

Judge Carl Irace was unhappy with the plea deal suggested by prosecutors. He questioned whether Timberlake’s immediate public announcement allowed enough time for reflection on his actions.

Due to these concerns, Judge Irace added more community service requirements to Timberlake’s sentence. Inside the courtroom, Timberlake admitted, “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself.”

He expressed gratitude for the chance to move forward and help others make better decisions in the future. “I should’ve had better judgment,” he told the judge. “I understand the seriousness of this.”

Before Friday’s hearing, Timberlake claimed he had only “one martini” before his arrest. Police reported his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and his speech was “slowed.”

The 43-year-old pop star already had his driver’s license suspended because he refused to take a breathalyzer test when stopped by police. Under New York state law, refusing a breathalyzer test leads to an automatic suspension of one’s driver’s license.

So, no driving for him anytime soon. Not even sober.