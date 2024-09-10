Judge Orders Diddy to Pay $100M in Assault Lawsuit

A man in prison just won a $100 million lawsuit. He said Diddy, the famous rapper, drugged and hurt him at a party in 1997.

His name is Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith.

Derrick, who is 51 years old, is in the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility. He told the court that Diddy tried to pay him $2.3 million to drop the case, but he said no. Smart move, right?

On Monday, Diddy didn’t show up for a virtual court hearing. Judge Anna Marie Anzalone had to give Derrick a default judgment of $100 million.

The judge decided Diddy must pay Derrick in 10 monthly payments of $10 million each, starting October 1.

Derrick showed proof that Diddy visited him in prison. His name was on the visitation log.

Anzalone also stopped Diddy from selling his stuff to avoid paying Derrick, according to the Detroit Metro Times.

This lawsuit is just one of many against Sean Combs lately.

In August, another inmate from the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel sued Diddy. He said Diddy ruined his reputation in New York’s criminal world.

Earlier this year, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy. He accused him of being involved in sex trafficking.

Back in March, Homeland Security and local police raided Diddy’s homes in Miami and New York City.

The raids were part of an investigation into serious accusations like lacing alcohol of underage girls and blowing up Kid Cudi’s car.

So far, no charges have been made against him. Maybe he’s an FBI informant?