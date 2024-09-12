Snow Cannons Save California Ski Resort from Bridge Fire

|

The Bridge Fire is a huge fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. It has burned 51,167 acres and isn’t controlled at all yet, according to Cal Fire.

The fire hit Wrightwood on Tuesday night. It almost destroyed the Mountain High ski resort, which is popular because it’s close to L.A. Footage from the resort’s live camera showed flames tearing through it.

The entire town of Wrightwood had to evacuate. Multiple wildfires are affecting communities across Southern California.

When I saw Colin McCarthy’s post, I thought the resort was doomed. The flames seemed unstoppable. But surprisingly, that wasn’t what happened.

Around lunchtime yesterday, Mountain High announced some good news. Despite the fire racing through, all main ski lifts and buildings survived with little damage. Their powerful ski cannons helped by keeping the ground moist enough to prevent destruction.

KCAL News reported on this, praising the resort’s snow cannons for their role in saving it from destruction.

However, the Bridge Fire continues to grow and remains completely uncontrolled. Mountain High shared an update saying they’re ‘not out of the woods yet,’ indicating ongoing danger until full containment is achieved.

One slight positive for Southern Californians: easterly winds are keeping smoke away from Los Angeles, allowing people to breathe easier.

If you need real-time updates on California Wildfires, check the CalFire website for emergency information.

Mogul Sues After Learning Jeff Bezos Bought $79M Miami Mansion
Mogul Sues After Learning Jeff Bezos Bought $79M Miami Mansion
Read More:
CultureCalifornia
  • 10678531520930918