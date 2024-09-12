Snow Cannons Save California Ski Resort from Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire is a huge fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. It has burned 51,167 acres and isn’t controlled at all yet, according to Cal Fire.

The fire hit Wrightwood on Tuesday night. It almost destroyed the Mountain High ski resort, which is popular because it’s close to L.A. Footage from the resort’s live camera showed flames tearing through it.

This is some of the most intense fire video I’ve ever seen. A California ski resort burned to the ground on a livestream. @mthigh resort in Wrightwood, CA has been consumed by the #BridgeFire. pic.twitter.com/OyRffvghIO — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) September 11, 2024

The entire town of Wrightwood had to evacuate. Multiple wildfires are affecting communities across Southern California.

The entire city of Wrightwood, California, is under an evacuation order as webcam footage from Mountain High Ski Resort shows the #BridgeFire burning through the resort. Multiple fast-moving wildfires are beginning to impact communities across Southern California. pic.twitter.com/XSwLz8DamD — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 10, 2024

When I saw Colin McCarthy’s post, I thought the resort was doomed. The flames seemed unstoppable. But surprisingly, that wasn’t what happened.

Around lunchtime yesterday, Mountain High announced some good news. Despite the fire racing through, all main ski lifts and buildings survived with little damage. Their powerful ski cannons helped by keeping the ground moist enough to prevent destruction.

BRIDGE FIRE UPDATE

Fire raced through the area yesterday but GREAT NEWS! All the main lifts & buildings survived with little to no damage. THANK YOU to the fire fighters & employees for their hard work! Our hearts go out to the Wrightwood community, WE ARE WITH YOU. #BRIDGEFIRE pic.twitter.com/pLw9rXWmyP — Mountain High (@mthigh) September 11, 2024

KCAL News reported on this, praising the resort’s snow cannons for their role in saving it from destruction.

However, the Bridge Fire continues to grow and remains completely uncontrolled. Mountain High shared an update saying they’re ‘not out of the woods yet,’ indicating ongoing danger until full containment is achieved.

One slight positive for Southern Californians: easterly winds are keeping smoke away from Los Angeles, allowing people to breathe easier.

If you need real-time updates on California Wildfires, check the CalFire website for emergency information.