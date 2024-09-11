Mogul Sues After Learning Jeff Bezos Bought $79M Miami Mansion

Jeff Bezos recently bought several properties on a private island in Miami, known as “Billionaire Bunker.” He has a lot of money and decided to spend it on some big houses.

But now, there’s trouble.

The owner of one of these mansions is suing the real estate company that helped sell it. The seller feels he missed out on more money because he didn’t know Bezos was the buyer.

Miami is full of fancy neighborhoods with huge mansions owned by very rich people. But Indian Bay Village stands out with its famous residents.

This 300-acre island in Biscayne Bay is home to many high-profile figures. People like Tom Brady, Julio Iglesias, and Jared Kushner live there.

In 2023, Jeff Bezos joined this elite group. He moved from Seattle after nearly thirty years. Initially, he spent $68 million and $79 million on two properties in “Billionaire Bunker.”

Later, he bought a third property for $90 million earlier this year.

But one seller wasn’t happy after finding out who bought his house.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Leo Kryss sold his $79 million mansion in May 2023. He had listed it for $85 million just a month before.

Brokers from Douglas Elliman handled the sale. According to a lawsuit, a top broker assured Kryss that Bezos wasn’t the buyer before he agreed to the sale.

The brokers said the unnamed buyer wouldn’t pay more than the final price. They earned a $3 million commission from the deal.

Once the sale was done, it was hard to keep Bezos’ identity secret. Kryss is now suing to get an extra $6 million he believes he could’ve gotten if he knew Bezos wanted the property. It’s quite the drama!