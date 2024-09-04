Ellen DeGeneres Talks Showbiz Exit in Netflix Special

Guess what? Ellen DeGeneres is going to talk about getting “kicked out of show business.” She’s doing it in her Netflix special on Sept. 24.

Wait, what?

So, Ellen DeGeneres wasn’t really kicked out?

Hold on a sec…

The Netflix synopsis says, “For the first time in six years, Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage in her new comedy special Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval. The final comedy special of her historic career, Ellen gets personal and reveals what she’s been doing since being ‘kicked out of show business.’”

This is seriously confusing.

“From the mundane world of raising chickens and parallel parking to the harsh reality of becoming a brand name celebrity, she goes deep into her stand-up roots and brings the laughs through life’s most real and absurd realities,” the synopsis continues.

Wait… what?

Diego Ramos Bechara from Variety says, “Earlier this year, DeGeneres returned to the stage for her stand-up comedy tour, ‘Ellen’s Last Stand…Up Tour,’ where she took significant time to address the controversy around her talk show that began with an internal investigation of poor working conditions on the show.”

So she'll be discussing her being canceled on her new Netflix special… pic.twitter.com/HzHc2riqps — Myke Fish (@mykefish) September 3, 2024

So she’s still in show business. She has a comedy tour.

During her tour, she joked, “Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”

She also said, “For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business.”

But… she’s still in show business. Talking about being kicked out while being in it.