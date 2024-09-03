Donald Trump on UFOs, JFK, and Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Donald Trump talked with Lex Fridman in an interview published on Monday. He promised more UFO footage if he gets a second term and discussed people like John F. Kennedy and Jeffrey Epstein.

“So a lot of people wanna know, will you help push the Pentagon to release more [UFO] footage, which a lot of people claim is available?” Fridman asked Trump.

“Oh yeah, sure, I’ll do that. I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that,” Donald Trump replied.

“But they also are pushing me on [John F.] Kennedy. And I did release a lot, but I had people come to me and beg me not to do it. But I’ll be doing that very early on. Yeah, no, but I would do that.”

Lex then moved on to Jeffrey Epstein. “There’s a moment where you had some hesitation about [Jeffrey] Epstein releasing some of the documents on Epstein,” Fridman continued his line of questioning. “Why the hesitation?”

Trump seemed uncertain. “I don’t think I had… I mean, I’m not involved,” he replied. “I never went to his island, fortunately. But a lot of people did.”

Fridman pressed further. “Why do you think so many smart, powerful people allowed him to get so close?”

Trump described Epstein as a good salesman with enticing assets like islands. “He was a hailing hardy type of guy,” Trump responded. “But a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately I was not one of them.”

“It’s just very strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public,” Friedman then mentioned to Trump.

“Yeah, it’s very interesting isn’t it?” Trump replied. “Probably will be by the way. Probably.”

“So if you are able to, you’ll be… ” Fridman continued.

“I’d certainly take a look at it,” Trump interrupted. “Now, Kennedy’s interesting ’cause it’s so many years ago. You know, they do that for danger too, because you know, endangers certain people, et cetera, et cetera. So Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing. But yeah, I’d be inclined to do the Epstein. I’d have no problem with it.”

In 2017, a woman named Sarah Ransome filed a lawsuit against Epstein and others.

She shared emails claiming she had sex tapes involving notable figures.

These included Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Richard Branson, and Prince Andrew.

Ransome also claimed her friend had relations with Trump at Epstein’s home.

Trump also discussed marijuana, ayahuasca, Joe Rogan, Ukraine war, communism, fascism, mortality and religion.