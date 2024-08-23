18-Foot Burmese Python: Third-Largest Ever Caught in Florida

Two python hunters in Southwest Florida just caught a huge Burmese python. It’s almost 18 feet long, making it one of the biggest ever caught in Florida.

That’s pretty impressive!

Carl Nicholson from C1 Catch 1 Python Hunts, a group that takes people into the wild to catch these snakes, showed off their big catch. The news has spread like wildfire among Florida’s outdoor enthusiasts.

This nearly 18-foot snake looks like something out of Jurassic Park. Laid out straight in photos and videos shared by C1 Catch 1 Python Hunts, you can see just how massive it is. Here are some photos they shared:

For some context, the largest invasive Burmese python ever caught in Florida was 19 feet long. In Asia, these snakes can grow up to 25 feet, so it’s only a matter of time before an even bigger one is found here.

During summer, python hunters usually operate at night when these snakes are more active. It’s not easy finding them because they blend perfectly with the South Florida landscape and the Everglades.

One effective method involves using flashlights to scan large areas quickly and look for the shine of their eyes. And even though it’s night, it’s still hot and humid in Florida this time of year. The bugs can be unbearable too.

But for those committed to removing as many of these invasive snakes as possible to protect South Florida’s natural flora and fauna, the reward can be an enormous Burmese python like this one:

MONSTER SNAKE! 🐍 A Burmese Python measuring 18 ft long was just caught in Florida, one of the largest in state history (current record is 19 ft). This snake from the Everglades is invasive to Florida and a problem to native wildlife. Credit: C1 Catch 1 Python Hunts @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/6mPO06nzPs — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) August 21, 2024

According to Local News 10, they didn’t get a chance to weigh this python but estimated it at around 170 pounds. The record-setting 19-footer caught last July weighed less at 125 pounds.

The fact that the record-setting snake weighed less doesn’t mean this 18-footer wasn’t around 170 pounds. Those extra 45 pounds could be due to girth or a large meal inside its belly.

These invasive snakes prey on everything from alligators to deer and even endangered species in the Florida Keys.

In Florida, there’s no limit on the size or number of Burmese pythons that can be humanely captured and removed year-round. The state offers guidance on humane methods but encourages their removal as they’ve been multiplying rapidly in South Florida for years.

The annual Florida Python Challenge recently concluded, attracting hundreds of hunters from across the state, country, and world to capture as many invasive Burmese pythons as possible. This year’s event had 875 participants, down from last year’s 1,050.

Removing these large snakes is essential to control their rapid growth. Larger snakes can carry between 50 and 100 eggs at a time. For example, Python Cowboy captured a 16-foot Burmese python last July with 60 eggs inside.

If you’re interested in helping capture and remove these invasive pythons but don’t know where to start, there are plenty of options available. An entire industry of guided python hunts has emerged in recent years around Southwest Florida and the Everglades. Just search online for options and trusted reviews.