Kevin Spacey’s New Movie Clip Looks AI-Generated

A video of Kevin Spacey’s first American movie since he got in trouble for sexual assault is getting a lot of attention online.

It’s from the 2024 movie Peter Five Eight, where Spacey plays a “charismatic man in black” who comes to a small mountain town because his mysterious boss sent him.

Posted with the caption “Hey fellas! Kevin Spacey’s got a new movie out and he looks *totally innocent*”, the viral clip of Spacey has almost a million views at the time of this writing.

One thing fans noticed about Spacey’s acting is that he still sounds like his character from House of Cards, President Frank Underwood.

“Kevin Spacey got canceled while he was doing that good ole south’n boy voice and has been cursed to speak like Foghorn Leghorn for the rest of his life,” someone joked on social media.

“It’s so poetic he got exposed while playing the House of Cards guy and now he’s stuck in that role for life,” said another.

The film, Peter Five Eight, also features Jet Jandreau, Rebecca De Mornay, and Jake Weber. Directed by Michael Zaiko Hall, it was filmed in California in 2021 and released in the U.S. in March this year.

Earlier this month, news broke that Spacey is refusing to leave his $3.2 million mansion after selling it.

Former biomedical engineer turned real estate investor Sam Asgari told The Baltimore Banner, “right now, he’s refusing to leave. He’s asking for six months to leave the property without paying anything.”

This summer, Spacey cried during an interview with Piers Morgan, saying he’s almost broke due to legal fees.

NEW: Actor Kevin Spacey starts crying during an interview with Piers Morgan, says he owes millions of dollars in legal fees.

Morgan: Are you facing bankruptcy?

Spacey: We've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today.

Morgan: How much money do you have?

