Alex Rodriguez’s Cryptic Quote After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Alex Rodriguez quickly chimed in about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce.

Though he didn’t mention the breakup directly, his timing was curious. He posted a cryptic quote on Instagram Stories that caught everyone’s eye. Coincidence? Maybe. But it read, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

Typical A-Rod, sharing a quote from himself.

Not shocking to those who remember his behavior after JLo reportedly ended their engagement in 2021.

In a now-deleted Instagram photo, A-Rod leaned against what looked like the car he gave JLo for her 50th birthday.

Before that, he vacationed in St. Tropez, renting a yacht at the same time JLo and Ben Affleck were there.

Oh, and let’s not forget when he rented a house in the Hamptons just three minutes from JLo’s home.

Dude was down BAD.

Even Marc Anthony, another of JLo’s exes, laughed at reports of A-Rod wanting her back.

So yeah, no surprise A-Rod had something to say about her split with Ben Affleck.

People familiar with his history had a field day in the Instagram comments.

“Conquer JLo again,” someone wrote.

More comments followed but were turned off soon after. Wonder why?

One thing is certain: Alex Rodriguez never gives up. Ever. He made that clear himself.