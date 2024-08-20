Chappel Roan Addresses Fan Stalking and Abuse on TikTok

Chappel Roan is a famous singer who has become very popular in the last year. She’s known for songs like “Hot To Go” and “Red Wine Supernova.”

But fame isn’t always fun.

Roan has faced some tough times recently. She posted videos on TikTok talking about her lack of privacy.

“I need you to answer questions. Just answer my questions for a second,” she says in one video. “If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say ‘can I get a photo with you?’”

She feels like she’s just a regular person. It’s wild to think that when her name and music are everywhere online.

Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.

In another video, she gets more serious about being famous.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever,” she said. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, or the career field I’ve chosen, that does not make it OK.”

“I don’t want whatever the f— you think you’re supposed to be entitled to,” Roan continued. “That’s not normal. That’s weird.” She emphasized how people think they know someone just because they see them online and listen to their music. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior.”

She makes a valid point here. People often act too weird around celebrities, thinking they deserve too much access and control over their lives.

However, becoming a celebrity involves a trade-off. You gain fame and fortune but lose some privacy. That’s the deal.

Some stars manage this better than others. Some even lead quite private lives despite their fame.

But things will never be completely “normal.”