Victoria’s Secret Model’s Home Burglarized in $1M Theft

Victoria’s Secret model Daniela Braga lost over $1 million in a burglary last week.

TMZ reports that Braga found her Los Angeles home ransacked late Tuesday night.

When she got there with her husband, Adam Freede, they saw the thieves had already left. They broke in by smashing a back window.

The burglars stole two safes, designer bags, and jewelry.

Braga shared on Instagram that all her jewelry was gone, including her engagement ring and wedding band. Items from her mother-in-law were also taken.

She posted pictures of broken glass and a messy closet with clothes everywhere.

Daniela Braga has been in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show several times. She’s also graced the covers of magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, V, and Elle.

This burglary is part of a trend targeting celebrities in LA recently.

Tom Hanks, Sarah Hyland, Marlon Wayans, and Danielle Bregoli have all been victims too.

Thieves broke into Tom Hanks’ guest house while he was away.

Hyland’s security cameras caught masked burglars breaking a window when she wasn’t home.

Marlon Wayans’ place was robbed while his brother Keenen was there. Thieves shattered a back window to get in.

Danielle Bregoli’s house was also hit; burglars busted through a back door while she was out.