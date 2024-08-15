Airline Pilots Capture UFOs Not Seen on Radar

Two pilots from Max Air were flying a Boeing 747 from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria. They saw something weird in the sky and took a video of it.

The pilots uploaded the video online, hoping for answers.

What’s crazy is that these glowing white UFOs didn’t show up on their radar. Captain Ruud Van Pangemanan, with 32 years of flying experience, posted the video on YouTube. This happened about 30 minutes after takeoff. You can hear them in the video trying to figure out what they’re seeing.

They thought it couldn’t be another aircraft since it wasn’t on radar. Drones? Nope, those would show up too and wouldn’t have such bright lights. Satellites or stars? Maybe, but doubtful because of how these objects moved.

“This is my experience of seeing something strange or UFO,” said Captain Ruud in the video. He added, “What we see is still a mystery. Before that, we thought it was a light plane, but it wasn’t on our radar.” He continued, “We thought maybe it was a star, but the stars didn’t move.”

“The UFO light shone for a long time and moved.”

In June 2023, NASA held its first public briefing on UFOs. They discussed mysterious orbs seen worldwide at high altitudes. Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick of the U.S. Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) said, “This is a typical example of the thing that we see most of.” He also noted, “We see these all over the world and we see these making very interesting apparent maneuvers.”