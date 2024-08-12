Matt Groening Reveals How The Simpsons Predicts Real-World Events

The Simpsons is famous for predicting real-world events. It happens so often that people aren’t even surprised anymore.

Matt Groening talked about this at a Disney fan event.

He explained how the show’s writers always seem to get it right.

Basically, they try to predict the craziest outcomes. Oddly enough, those crazy things keep happening in real life. Here’s what Matt Groening said:

For those who prefer reading over watching, Matt Groening started off by joking “the coming lottery numbers are….” He then went on to say “you know, we’ve done so many jokes over the many seasons that we’ve been on the air that eventually we’re going to get something right. We always write jokes on the things that are supposed to be the most absurd possibility and it turns out that that’s the way the world is these days. So everything seems to come true.”

“It’s not intentional,” he added. Then he asked people to stop writing mean stuff about him online. That got a good laugh from everyone there.

The Simpsons’ success is incredible. Matt Groening’s net worth is around $600 million.