Ben Affleck Disapproves Deadpool & Wolverine Joke, Ex-Wife Approves

In the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, Jennifer Garner came back as Elektra. This was the only cameo confirmed before the film’s release.

Garner’s Elektra was a standout in the film. She trained hard and looked like she hadn’t aged since her 2005 Elektra spinoff.

But she wasn’t just there for action scenes. They also used her for comedy, making a joke about her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Director Shawn Levy said Affleck wasn’t told about the joke beforehand. They did check it with Garner, though.

“No, we vetted it with Jen,” Levy said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “That joke was not, as far as I know, vetted by Ben.”

Levy later talked to Affleck because they needed his permission for a tribute reel. “We made clear to Jen — as we made clear to everyone — everything’s on the table in Deadpool.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The joke happens in the second half of the film. Deadpool and Wolverine meet old Fox heroes like X-23, Blade, Gambit, and Elektra in The Void.

Deadpool finds out that Daredevil (Affleck) died and offers condolences to Elektra. She coldly replies, “It’s fine.”

?embed_source=121374463%2C121451205%2C121439635%2C121433650%2C121404359%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=brobible.com%2Fculture%2Farticle%2Fben-affleck-didnt-approve-deadpool-wolverine-joke%2F&referer_video_id=7397232040741014802

This week, Ryan Reynolds shared messages about the Fox Marvel actors he recruited. He had special words for Garner.

“This Jen Garner person. She has a black belt in kindness but has inside her: an unblinking hurricane of vengeance,” Reynolds said.

“I’ve worked with Jen twice now. She brings a completely different scope of skills to each movie but can’t hide one detail: I don’t care how talented someone is… you can’t hide humanity.”

“She’s not only one of my favorite performers, she’s one of my favorite people. I love her and I will now and always owe her one. Five. What a baller.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters and is set to cross $1 billion at the global box office soon.