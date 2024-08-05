Plane Crash Lands on Golf Practice Green, Narrowly Missing Golfer (Video)

A plane crash-landed on a golf course practice area, and it was all caught on camera! The golfer was just putting when the plane came down.

Can you imagine?

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the Piper PA-28R-201T Turbo Arrow III crashing at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento. It barely missed the golfer, sending debris flying.

Reports say engine failure caused the crash:

A pilot crashed his plane through a practice green at a Sacramento area golf course, and almost hit a golfer working on their game. Hopefully the pilot's OK. pic.twitter.com/1D4gzWL5IA — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 5, 2024

Imagine being that golfer. You’re putting, maybe with AirPods in, and suddenly a plane crashes next to you!

The ‘Breaking Aviation’ account says the pilot only had minor injuries. He walked away from the crash.

For those curious about the plane, the Piper PA-28R-201T Turbo Arrow III costs around $100K to $125K. These models are from 1977/78.

Buying an old plane has its risks, as this incident shows.