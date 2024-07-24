Death Valley Tourist’s Foot Skin Melted Off After Losing Flip-Flops Hiking

Death Valley National Park is a dangerous place. A tourist got hurt there last weekend. The name says it all.

Death Valley has the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. On July 10, 1913, the thermometer hit over 134°F at Furnace Creek. That’s super hot!

For almost a century now, people from all over the world have visited Death Valley. They come to see its amazing landscapes and natural wonders. But, you gotta be careful—62 people have died there since 2007.

I’m no outdoors expert, but even I know visiting Death Valley in summer is risky. Only go if you’re fully prepared with the right supplies.

The Los Angeles Times reported that a Belgian tourist visited on July 20th. He wore flip-flops while hiking on the Mesquite Valley Sand Dunes.

At that time, the air was about 123°F. However, Ranger Gia Ponce said the sand was likely between 170°F and 200°F. Ouch! The man got third-degree burns because his flip-flops came off.

“The skin was melted off his foot,” Ranger Ponce described. Pretty gruesome, huh?

A group of visitors helped him to safety. They gave him first aid and called an ambulance. He was then airlifted to Las Vegas for more treatment.