Blake Lively’s Deadpool Wolverine Premiere Outfit Spoiler

Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, went to the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City on Monday, July 22. Her outfit might give away a bit about the movie.

Heads up: This article has very light spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds thanked his wife, who wore a stunning red jumpsuit. He said her “amazing outfit is a spoiler alert,” hinting she might be Lady Deadpool’s voice.

While thanking his wife at the premier of #DeadpoolAndWolverine, Ryan Reynolds said “that outfit is amazing. Btw SPOILER ALERT” Blake Lively is Lady Deadpool. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NHgONO37JB — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 23, 2024

The movie features Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, and many more are also in it.

Expect lots of Marvel cameos from the 20th Century Fox era. Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand join the star-studded cast too.

Check out the official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine below. The movie hits theaters in the U.S. on Friday, July 26.

July 23, 2024 5:21 pm